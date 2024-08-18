Araghchi details foreign policy priorities in parl. session

foreign ministry Abbass Araghchi has detailed his priorities in foreign policy.

Speaking in the afternoon open session of the Iranian parliament held to review the qualifications of the proposed ministers, the new Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian’s pick for foreign ministry Abbass Araghchi said that he will continue his predecessor Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's neighborliness policy.

As regards the United States, the proposed minister said that Pezeshkian's administration will adopt a "management of hostility" towards Washington.

"China, Russia and other countries that sided with us [Iran] during the sanctions and emerging powers are the priority of foreign relations of the 14th government," he cotinued.

