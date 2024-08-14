Palestinian resistance has gone global:‌ Iran FM

A ceremony was held to commemorate the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic resistance movement Hamas, the martyred Mujahid Ismail Haniyeh, in the Iranian capital Tehran on Tuesday.

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri, the representative of the Hamas movement in Tehran Khaled Qaddoumi, ambassadors and heads of political missions residing in Tehran, national figures, representatives of pro-Palestine NGOs as well as Foreign Ministry's diplomatic directors and experts attended the ceremony at ministry premises.

Honoring the noble personality of martyr Haniyeh, Bagheri said, “Today is designated as “The Islamic Resistance Day” on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s calendar, which marks the victorious end of the 33-day war and the clear and firm defeat handed to the Zionist regime in its fight against the determination of the dear and great nation of Lebanon.

He noted the concurrence has a message, which is “the Islamic resistance is alive, dynamic and growing, and resistance becomes more fruitful with this blood.”

