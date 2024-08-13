UK PM requests Iran to not punish Israel regime

In a statement, London’s 10 Downing Street that serves as PM office announced on Monday night that Starmer expressed deep concern about the situation in the region and asked all parties to reduce tensions and refrain from further confrontation.

The risk of miscalculation is serious and its time now for calm and sober consideration, the statement said, adding that Starmer asked Iran to refrain from attacking Israel as “war is not in anyone's interest”.

