IRGC can reach US Navy at closest point in intl. waters: Commander

“After the United States imposed sanctions on the IRGC Navy, we had to show that the IRGC Navy is not just a coastal force and is capable of supplying various types of heavy vessels, enabling it to have a presence in international waters,” Colonel Soleimani said on Monday.

He added that the naval fleet, with a domestically-developed Shahid Mahdavi oceangoing warship acting as the flagship, began its mission from Farsi Island in the Persian Gulf where the US martyred an IRGC commander.

“This conveyed important messages to the US,” he emphasized, according to PressTV.

