Iran Acting FM holds phone conversation with Hungarian FM, talks bilateral ties Israeli crimes

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri has held talks on the phone with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó whose country holds the rotating presidency of the European Union regarding the importance of maintaining stability and security in the region and condemning the Zionist regime’s acts in violation of international law as well as the legitimate right of the Islamic Republic of Iran to defend its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Bagheri said a review of the history of the Zionist attacks on Gaza will show that the targets of the Israelis are mainly civilian places, hospitals, residential houses, children, women and defenseless people.

He added that the recent act of the Zionists is a violation of Iran’s national security and sovereignty as well as regional peace and stability, and for this reason, their action is considered a threat to international peace and security.

Bagheri said it is necessary to stand up against this evil entity that is the root cause of instability in the region and to take countermeasures in accordance with international law so that the other side cannot step up its acts of aggression in the region.

endNewsMessage1