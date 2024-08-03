Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasizes on the need to respect Venezuelans vote

The Islamic Republic of Iran stresses on the necessity to respect the vote and choice of the Venezuelan people within the framework of the right to self-determination of nations, said the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

In a message on X, Nasser Kanaano also underlined to respect the sovereignty of governments within the framework of international treaties and conventions, especially the United Nations Charter.

The message reads: While expressing our solidarity and firm support for the Venezuelan nation and government, we declare our opposition to any foreign pressure and interference in the internal affairs of the country and believe that the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has the necessary capacity and determination to protect and guarantee the fundamental rights of the people of that country within the framework of the Constitution.

endNewsMessage1