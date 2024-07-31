Iran, resistance will never forego blood of their martyred brother: Parl. speaker

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf wrote on his account on X on Wednesday: May God's mercy be upon the brave leader of the Palestinian resistance, relentless fighter, wise mentor, protector of the dignity of the struggling Palestinian nation and the guardian of Islamic values, the martyr of Al-Quds, Haj Ismail Haniyeh.

Qalibaf expressed condolences over the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's Political Bureau, in Tehran early Wednesday.

