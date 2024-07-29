Foreign delegations to attend Pezeshkian's inauguration

Officials from Cuba, Columbia, Mongolia, Malta, Niger, Libya, Gambia, Sudan, Myanmar, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, and Madagascar have arrived in Tehran to participate in Iran President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian's inauguration ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian will be held in the parliament on July 30.

More than 70 foreign delegates will be present at the event, which will be broadcast live on state television and covered by over 600 reporters, photographers, and cameramen from domestic and foreign media outlets.

endNewsMessage1