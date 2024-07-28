Interaction with neighbors priority in Iran's foreign policy: Leader

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei made the remarks in his speech at the endorsement ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Leader endorsed the presidential decree of the newly-elected president of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in a ceremony on Sunday morning.

In his speech, Ayatollah Khamenei thanked the vice president of the 13th Iranian administration Mohammad Mokhber for managing the country's affairs during the past two months.

He also hailed the efforts of the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) in involving the nation in issues regarding the country's governing.

Admiring the Iranian nation's turnout in the presidential elections, the Leader stressed, "We all need to help the president and the government do great things."

He further advised the upcoming government to pay attention to all the issues of the country, including the social and cultural issues, but prioritize the issue of the economy and work to improve the situation of the Iranian nation's livelihood in a short time.

The internal capacities of the country should also be noticed, he said, adding, "Of course, this does not mean not using foreign facilities."

