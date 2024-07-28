Cultural diplomacy integral part of Iran Foreign Ministry: Kani

"When we look at history, Hamedan is the center of the first civilization of our country," Bagheri Kani wrote on his X account.

The registration of "Hegmataneh" - one of the oldest cradles of Iranian civilization with an age of more than 3000 years and the birthplace of great figures such as Ibn Sina and Baba Tahir - as the 28th Iranian site in the UNESCO World Heritage List, is another sign of the seriousness of the Islamic Republic of Iran in preserving history and culture, he said.

