Cultural diplomacy integral part of Iran Foreign Ministry: Kani
News code : ۱۵۱۰۵۰۹
Cultural diplomacy is an integral part of the mission of the diplomatic system of Iran, ran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said.
"When we look at history, Hamedan is the center of the first civilization of our country," Bagheri Kani wrote on his X account.
The registration of "Hegmataneh" - one of the oldest cradles of Iranian civilization with an age of more than 3000 years and the birthplace of great figures such as Ibn Sina and Baba Tahir - as the 28th Iranian site in the UNESCO World Heritage List, is another sign of the seriousness of the Islamic Republic of Iran in preserving history and culture, he said.