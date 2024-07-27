Supreme Leader to endorse Pezeshkian’s decree as new president

According to reports, the endorsement ceremony of the presidential decree of president-elect Pezeshkian by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m. local time at Imam Khomeini's Hussainiya in the presence of Iranian officials, as well as professors of seminaries and universities, representatives of businesspersons, a group of families of the Iranian martyrs, and ambassadors from other countries in Tehran.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on Channel 1 the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIBTV1), the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN), and Iran Radio, as well as the national TV’s overseas channels.

endNewsMessage1