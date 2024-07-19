Bagheri meets with UN chiefs assistant for humanitarian affairs

In continuation of his diplomatic consultations in New York, Iran's Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri met and held discussions with Joyce Msuya, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations for Humanitarian Affairs.

During the meeting, Bagheri highlighted the killing of innocent people in Gaza by the Zionist regime as a clear example of the genocide of Palestinians and their forced displacement. He emphasized the need for the international community to pay attention to these crimes and take immediate action to prevent their continuation.

Bagheri stated that the continuation of this situation is intolerable and that the attacks by the Zionist regime and efforts to displace the people of Gaza must be stopped immediately.

He stressed the urgent necessity of delivering adequate humanitarian aid to Gaza, stating: "The attacks by the Zionist regime on the people of Gaza are vengeful, and there is no chance of victory for this regime in the war. It only increases the costs for the U.S. government, which is the biggest supporter of this regime and responsible for the continuation of this genocide and humanitarian disaster."

The Acting Foreign Minister of Iran called for strong and immediate management by the United Nations to fully lift the blockade of the Rafah border and send humanitarian aid to Gaza. Bagheri said: "The United Nations can rely on the capacity of the Islamic Republic of Iran to achieve peace and security in the region."





