Iran denies allegations of involvement in assassination plot against Trump

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, denied certain alleged reports in an American media outlet regarding Iran's role in the recent armed attack on former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized: The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to pursue legal action against Trump for his direct role in the crime of assassinating Martyr General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps. However, it strongly rejects any involvement in the recent armed attack on Trump or claims about Iran's intention for such an action, considering such allegations to have malicious political motives and objectives."