Iranian Labour News Agency

FA العربیه

The unilateral approaches of the U.S. are in contradiction with international norms: FM Spox

The unilateral approaches of the U.S. are in contradiction with international norms: FM Spox
News code : ۱۵۰۵۵۲۱
The link copied

Nasser Kanaani condemned the U.S. Congress’ unilateral and politically-motivated designation of Cuba as a so-called state sponsor of terrorism.

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, condemned the U.S. Congress’ unilateral and politically-motivated designation of Cuba as a so-called state sponsor of terrorism.

Kanaani described this action by the U.S. Congress as a violation of the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, including the principles of sovereign equality, state immunity, and non-interference in the domestic affairs of other states.

The spokesperson added: "The unilateral approaches of certain countries, primarily the United States, in establishing such unilateral lists stem from self-serving and coercive political approaches."

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized: "Such unilateral actions are in complete contradiction with accepted international norms and their repetition has affected the foundations of regional and international peace and security."

 

 

 

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News

Iran air london