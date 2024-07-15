The unilateral approaches of the U.S. are in contradiction with international norms: FM Spox

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, condemned the U.S. Congress’ unilateral and politically-motivated designation of Cuba as a so-called state sponsor of terrorism.

Kanaani described this action by the U.S. Congress as a violation of the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, including the principles of sovereign equality, state immunity, and non-interference in the domestic affairs of other states.

The spokesperson added: "The unilateral approaches of certain countries, primarily the United States, in establishing such unilateral lists stem from self-serving and coercive political approaches."

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized: "Such unilateral actions are in complete contradiction with accepted international norms and their repetition has affected the foundations of regional and international peace and security."

