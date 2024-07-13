Iran slams recent Israeli brutal atrocities in Khan Younis

In a Farsi post on his X account on Saturday, Kanaani stated that the firing of rockets at the refugee camps in Al-Mawasi and the western areas of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, despite being declared safe zones, is the latest in a series of crimes committed by the Zionist regime.

He criticized the international community's silence, the military support of the American regime for the Zionist regime, and the double standards of some governments, as well as European duplicity and deception, all occurring amid the inaction and underutilization of the capacities of Islamic countries.

The Zionists have once again brutally shown that they do not recognize any human and moral red line towards the defenseless residents of the Gaza Strip to compensate for the defeats suffered on the battlefield against the resistance, he said, highlighting that the Zionists must know that insisting on continuing this path will not yield any result, but wider global hatred towards the Zionist apartheid regime and the acceleration of their destruction

