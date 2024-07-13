Pezeshkian holds meeting with Sunni scholars

On Saturday, Sunni scholars met Massoud Pezeshkian at the Presidential Office and urged the 14th government to treat all ethnicities and sects equally.

In this meeting, Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for the responsible performance of Sunni scholars and stated, “without unity, the country's problems will remain unsolvable; we must all cooperate to find solutions. Differences at higher levels of the country’s administration and among ethnic groups hinder progress.”

At the meeting’s conclusion, the Sunni scholars thanked the president for his equitable approach toward all sects and minorities in Iran.

