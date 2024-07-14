Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman holds friendly meetings and conversations with Russian orientalists in Moscow

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman and Head of the ministry’s Public Diplomacy Center Nasser Kanaani, who has traveled to Moscow to participate in the meeting of heads of information departments and spokespeople of the BRICS member states, visited the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian National Academy of Sciences. There, Kanaani had a friendly conversation with prominent Russian orientalists.

The two sides discussed the role of strengthening scientific, cultural, and research cooperation in expanding bilateral relations, as well as the role of experts and professors of Iranian and Russian universities in realizing the common goal of confronting the totalitarian policies of Western states.

New systems of Iran and Russia are based on good relations

At the beginning of this meeting, Ali Akbar Ali Akbarov, Head of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, offered condolences over the martyrdom of President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and his companions in a helicopter crash. He then said, “Our group is an old friend of Iran, because the four departments of this Russian higher education institution, exclusively study Iran, both ancient and contemporary Iran, and in this regard, they translate texts, examine works of art, manuscripts, and the philosophy of this ancient civilization”.

Ali Akbarov noted that the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences has extensive relations with Iran and is making each and every effort to bring the two nations closer together.

endNewsMessage1