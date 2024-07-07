Iranian Labour News Agency

Iran acting FM calls democracy ‘undeniable truth’ under Islamic Republic

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani says democracy is an undeniable truth under the Islamic Republic.

While attending a ceremony on Sunday to commemorate late Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian who lost his life in a chopper crash last month, Bagheri Kani described the deceased diplomat as an asset for the Islamic Revolution. 

He said Amirabdollahian played a practical role in the Iranian diplomacy.

Gaining membership in BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization shows Iran is a decision-maker in the international arena, he argued.

