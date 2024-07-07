Iran acting FM calls democracy ‘undeniable truth’ under Islamic Republic

While attending a ceremony on Sunday to commemorate late Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian who lost his life in a chopper crash last month, Bagheri Kani described the deceased diplomat as an asset for the Islamic Revolution.

He said Amirabdollahian played a practical role in the Iranian diplomacy.

Gaining membership in BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization shows Iran is a decision-maker in the international arena, he argued.

