Iran acting FM calls democracy ‘undeniable truth’ under Islamic Republic
Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani says democracy is an undeniable truth under the Islamic Republic.
While attending a ceremony on Sunday to commemorate late Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian who lost his life in a chopper crash last month, Bagheri Kani described the deceased diplomat as an asset for the Islamic Revolution.
He said Amirabdollahian played a practical role in the Iranian diplomacy.
Gaining membership in BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization shows Iran is a decision-maker in the international arena, he argued.