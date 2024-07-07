Guardian Council confirms authenticity of July 5 elections

While appreciating and thanking the honorable people of Iran for participating in the second round of the 14th presidential election, it is informed that based on the Presidential Election Law, the Guardian Council approved authenticity of elections in all the provinces and cities of the country, Iran's Election Office annouced.

Veteran parliamentarian Masoud Pezeshkian has won Iran's runoff presidential vote, the interior ministry says, bringing a conclusion to a tight race that saw voters swell polling stations on Friday.

endNewsMessage1