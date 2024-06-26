Iran’s acting FM meets with South Korean deputy FM on fringes of Tehran meeting

Chung Byung-won, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea, who traveled to Tehran to participate in the 19th Asia Cooperation Dialogue ministerial meeting, met with Ali Bagheri, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran. They discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between Tehran and Seoul and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

Bagheri emphasized the necessity of holding talks and exchanging diplomatic delegations to plan for the development of bilateral relations.

He underscored Iran’s readiness to expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in economic and commercial fields.

He also highlighted the tragic events in Gaza under the shadow of U.S. financial and military support for the Zionist regime’s atrocities.

Bagheri emphasized the importance of cooperation between Tehran and Seoul to provide humanitarian aid to the oppressed people of Gaza.

Chung Byung-won, for his part, expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the successful hosting of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue Forum in Tehran. He conveyed condolences for the martyrdom of President Ayatollah Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian.

He welcomed the development and enhancement of bilateral relations and referred to the good cooperation between the two countries in unlocking frozen Iranian assets in South Korea. He expressed hope for further strengthening bilateral ties in the political, economic, and cultural spheres in the future.

