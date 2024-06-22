US Sanctions Hampering Care for Afghan Refugees in Iran: UN Envoy

Iravani made the remarks on Friday while delivering a speech at the UN Security Council meeting regarding the "Situation in Afghanistan."

Here is the full text of Iravani's speech at the UN Security Council meeting:

I thank you, Mr. President, for convening this open briefing.

I thank Ms. Otunbayeva, Special Representative, and Ms. Lisa Doughten, Director of Financing and Partnership Division, OCHA, for their briefing.

Mr. President,

Afghanistan continues to face severe economic and humanitarian crises, worsened by a significant reduction in international aid. This situation is profoundly affecting many people, particularly women and children.

The Secretary-General's report (S/2024/469) estimates that 23.7 million Afghans will need humanitarian assistance in 2024.

However, by May 15, only 16.2% of the required $3.06 billion had been raised to help 17.3 million people.

This instability affects neighboring countries, highlighting the need for regional and international cooperation and engagement.

Iran remains committed to supporting Afghanistan, keeping its borders open to Afghan displaced and refugees during critical times and challenges the Afghan people faced, and hosting more than six million Afghans at an annual cost of 10 billion dollars despite sanctions.

Iran has provided education to 700,000 Afghan students residing in Iran.

Also, to promote peace and stability and strengthen the Afghan economy, Iran continues economic and commercial ties with Afghanistan, focusing on projects like Chabahar port, railways, and alternative crop cultivation to curb drug production.

