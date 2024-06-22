Iran’s envoy meets ex-Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif
News code : ۱۴۹۶۷۰۸
Iran’s Ambassador to Islamabad Reza Amiri Moghaddam, and Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif have held talks in Lahore on the issues of mutual interest.
Amiri Moghaddam met on Friday with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who is currently the president of Pakistan's Muslim League-N.
The Iranian diplomat invited Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to pay a visit to Iran. The officials warmly welcomed the invitation.
Pakistani sides expressed grief over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who lost his life in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on May 19.