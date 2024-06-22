Iran’s envoy meets ex-Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif

Amiri Moghaddam met on Friday with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who is currently the president of Pakistan's Muslim League-N.

The Iranian diplomat invited Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to pay a visit to Iran. The officials warmly welcomed the invitation.

Pakistani sides expressed grief over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who lost his life in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on May 19.

endNewsMessage1