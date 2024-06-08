kanaani: Imposing sanctions against Zionist goods and companies is the easiest thing to do but is very effective

The Zionist regime’s incessant, all-out and lethal raids against the besieged residents of the Gaza Strip and the painful slaughter of its women and children have been going on for 245 days.

The most heinous international crimes, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide through mass killing of citizens, women and children, aggression on camps, schools, mosques, hospitals, universities, churches, killing of prisoners, targeted killing of journalists, using man-made starvation and famine as weapons, forced displacement of over one million people in Gaza, and killing international organizations’ staff who are involved in humanitarian affairs,... are part of the war crimes that have been perpetrated by the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip during the past 245 days.

The inaction by governments and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to put an end to the Zionist regime's war crimes against the Palestinians increases the responsibility of the nations as well as the NGOs to support the oppressed nation of #Palestine.

Imposing sanctions against Zionist goods and companies is the easiest thing to do but is very effective.

