No change in Iran’s strategy of supporting resistance: Acting president

In a phone call with Acting President Dr Mohammad Mokhber on Saturday evening, Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah expressed his condolences to the government and nation of Iran for the martyrdom of the President and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, adding, "We believe that despite the heaviness of this loss, the Islamic Republic of Iran will overcome such difficulties with the blessing of having competent leaders and officials and a nation benefiting from revolutionary thoughts and ideas".

The Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement stated that martyr Dr Raisi and martyr Dr Amirabdollahian were always present in the front line in defending the interests of the Iranian nation and supporting the resistance movement, and called Dr Mokhber as a powerful personality who can compensate the loss of the precious personality of the martyred president in the current sensitive situation".

In this phone call, Dr Mokhber, while appreciating the expression of sympathy of the Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement with the government and people of Iran, considered serious support for the resistance and support for the inalienable right of the Palestinian people as one of the concerns of the martyred President and Foreign Minister and clarified, "The basic strategy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the resistance, especially the Palestinian resistance groups, will not change with the change of people".

The Acting President considered the strategy of resistance as the most effective way to deal with the crimes and aggressions of the Zionist regime and said, "Operation True Promise is one of the results of the resistance movement that broke the hegemony of America and the Zionist regime".

