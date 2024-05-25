Bagheri and Lavrov discuss bilateral relations

"In the continuation of diplomatic meetings and contacts, I received a phone call from the Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, and we reviewed the bilateral and multilateral programs together," Bagheri Kani wrote on his X account.

"Bilateral, regional and international mutual cooperation is being promoted. The path of multilateralism is the strategic choice of Iran and Russia to shape a fair world in which each actor gets a chance to play a role based on his capacity," he added.

