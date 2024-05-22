Iranian President Raisi’s death a great loss: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued yet another statement, expressing grief over the passing of his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi and calling it "a great loss".

Putin expressed his sorrow on Tuesday night, while meeting with Russian Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, who will travel to Tehran on Wednesday morning to attend the funeral ceremony of President Raisi.

In the meeting, Putin asked the speaker to convey his condolences to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and inform him that Russia hopes the continuation and development of bilateral relations in the same way as it is now.

The Russian President also stated that Ayatollah Raisi was a very reliable partner and “if we agreed on something with him, we could always be sure that those agreements would be fulfilled.”

