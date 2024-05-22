Iranian Labour News Agency

Armenian PM met with Supreme Leader to express condolences

Following the martyrdom-like demise of Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage, the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan and his accompanying delegation, in a meeting before noon with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, offered condolences on behalf of the Armenian nation and government to Imam Khamenei and the Iranian nation on May 22, 2024.

