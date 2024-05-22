Top Algerian diplomat offers condolences to Iran acting FM

Ahmed Attaf, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria, in a telephone conversation with Ali Bagheri, Iran’s acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed his deep condolences, as well as those of the government and people of Algeria, to the government and people of Iran over the martyrdom of the President and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Algerian Foreign Minister praised the role of Martyr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Martyr Amirabdollahian in expanding bilateral relations with Algeria.

The Algerian Foreign Minister, referring to his visit to Tehran last year and the late Iranian President's visit to Algeria, emphasized the commitment of both parties to the development of relations.

He expressed hope that the joint efforts of the two countries and Islamic states in supporting the Palestinian people, stopping crimes and genocide in Gaza, and achieving the natural rights of the Palestinian people would continue.

The Iranian acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, while appreciating the message of the Algerian President and that of his counterpart, emphasized the effective role of Martyr Amirabdollahian in the development of relations and cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and regional as well as Islamic countries, including Algeria.

Ali Bagheri also mentioned the recent visit of Martyr Ayatollah Raisi to Algeria and added that this visit opened many windows in the field of developing relations between the two countries, which should be operationalized.

Bagheri also appreciated Algeria's efforts during its membership in the United Nations Security Council in pursuing the realization of the rights of the Palestinian people, especially considering the centrality of Palestine in the process of consultations and regional as well as international cooperation between the two countries.

