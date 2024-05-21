Azerbaijan top diplomat offers condolences to Irans acting FM

The foreign minister of Azerbaijan Republic admired his former Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian for his role in the normalization and expansion of relations between Tehran and Baku.

In a telephone conversation with the caretaker foreign minister of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani on Tuesday, Jeyhun Bayramov paid tribute to Amir-Abdollahian for his significant role in normalizing and broadening friendly ties between the two neighbors at a complicated juncture.

Bayramov described the visit that Azeri President Ilham Aliyev paid to the embassy of Iran in Baku on Tuesday morning as a sign of the deep sympathy his country feels for the loss of the Iranian president and foreign minister in a recent helicopter crash.

The Azeri foreign minister also expressed his country’s readiness to expedite the implementation of the bilateral agreements concluded recently by the heads of the two states.

For his part, the Iranian caretaker foreign minister said the relations between Tehran and Baku are inseparable.

Ali Bagheri Kani also hailed the efforts of the late Iranian president and foreign minister as a valuable asset to the promotion of Iran’s relations with the regional states, including the Republic of Azerbaijan.

