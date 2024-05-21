The body of Martyr Ayatollah Raisi and his companions arrives in Tehran

After holding the funeral ceremony in Tabriz, the body of the martyred President and his companions arrived in Tehran through Mehrabad Airport, and was welcomed by government members and military officials.

The bodies of the martyrs of service will be transferred to the holy city of Qom for circumambulation of the shrine of H.H. Fatima Masoumeh (PBUH) in an hour, and in the final hours of tonight, the farewell ceremony will be held for the martyred president and his companions in Tehran's Musalla.

The program will continue tomorrow morning, with prayers offered by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran to their bodies.

