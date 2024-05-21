Saudi Foreign Minister holds talks with Iran’s acting FM

In a telephone contact with Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan extended condolences on behalf of the Saudi king and crown prince to the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution as well as the Iranian government and people over the martyrdom of president Ebrahim Raisi, foreign minister Hosseini Amirabdollahian and their entourage in an air accident.

Bagheri appreciated the condolence messages from the Saudi king and crown prince and also the Saudi foreign minister’s sympathy.

Bagheri then pointed to the initiative and tact of the leaders of the two countries in reviving bilateral relations and the joint efforts of martyr

Amirabdollahian and Faisal bin Farhan in consolidating and expanding bilateral relations.

He expressed hope that the mutual cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh will produce positive results for regional security and stability.

