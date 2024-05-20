Gen. Bagheri orders probe into Raesi helicopter crash

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri assigned a high-ranking delegation to investigate the causes of the Iranian President's helicopter crash in East Azarbaijan

Following the unfortunate incident of the martyrdom of Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi and his accompanying delegation, Major General Mohammad Bagheri sent a high-ranking delegation to East Azarbaijan under the responsibility of General Ali Abdollahi, coordinator deputy of General Staff of Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran along with technical experts of the country and the army to investigate the causes of the helicopter crash.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian have martyred in a helicopter crash in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan.

