Iran, Azerbaijan continue to support Palestinian cause: Raisi

“The Palestine issue is the most important issue of the Islamic world, and the Iranian and Azerbaijani nations have no doubts in their support for the Palestinian people and their hatred towards the Zionist regime”, Raisi said on Sunday during talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

The two presidents met on the sidelines of a ceremony to inaugurate the joint Qiz Qalasi Dam built on the border river of Aras.

