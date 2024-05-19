Iran envoy to Saudi Arabia meets FM Amirabdollahian

Iran’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and briefed the top diplomat on the latest developments in bilateral ties and the state of their relations at different levels.

Enayati also gave Amirabdollahian a report on this year’s Hajj ceremony.

The Iranian foreign minister , for his part, appreciated the efforts aimed at holding this year’s Hajj in the best possible manner and also gave the ambassador to Riyadh necessary instructions regarding the issue also ways of promoting cooperation and ties between the two nations.

Amirabdollahian thanked the Hajj officials involved in hosting pilgrims in the land of revelation and expressed hope that the Hajj rituals will be held in peace and Iranian pilgrims will be satisfied when they return home.

