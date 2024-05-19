FM Amirabdollahian meets Iran’s envoy to Doha to discuss boosting ties

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Ambassador to Qatar Ali Salehabadi met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Saturday.

During the meeting, the envoy presented a report on the latest developments in Iran’s bilateral ties with Qatar.

Salehabadi also briefed the foreign minister on the future plans for promotion and enhancement of political and economic ties, including the economic projects being pushed by both countries in the current year.

Meanwhile, the foreign minister provided the necessary instructions and solutions for continuing efforts to step up cooperation and deepen the relations between Tehran and Doha in order to fulfill the special demands by the leaders of the two countries.

