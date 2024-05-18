Ali Bagheri Kani meets with the President of Tatarstan

On the sidelines of the 15th "Russia and the Islamic World" conference, Ali Bagheri Kani met with Rostam Minikhanov, the president of the Muslim Republic of Tatarstan, and discussed ways to develop political and economic relations.

During this meeting, the parties emphasized the use of political, economic, cultural and religious capacities in order to further develop cooperation between Iran and the Republic of Tatarstan.

