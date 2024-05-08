Iran-Turkish parliamentary group chief meets FM Amirabdollahian

The head of the Turkey-Iran parliamentary friendship group, Kayhan Turkmenoglu, who is on a trip to Tehran at the head of a parliamentary delegation, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian for talks on the ties and cooperation between the two countries.

During this meeting, the Iranian foreign minister appreciated the meeting with the representatives of the honorable and Muslim people of Turkey.

He said, “The Turkish nation has had a deserved share in and contribution to the expansion of the Islamic culture and civilization and in the spread of human morals and values, and today they have an effective role in supporting the oppressed Palestinian people.”

Amirabdollahian stated that Turkey has a special place in Iran's neighborhood policy, adding both sides as powerful countries can play key roles in creating lasting stability in West Asia.

The Iranian foreign minister lauded the parliamentary friendship groups of both countries for their roles in strengthening bilateral ties, saying boosting parliamentary diplomacy and continuous interactions between the lawmakers of the two countries are crucial in pushing official diplomacy forward.

Amirabdollahian also highlighted the recent trip by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Turkey as well as the deals made at the 8th meeting of the Supreme Cooperation Council of the two countries.

He said the relations are growing in various fields and noted, “The determination of the presidents of the two countries to develop ties, especially in the economic arena, is in line with the mutual interests of both nations.”

Referring to the close cooperation between Iran and Turkey on the Gaza crisis, the Iranian foreign minister hailed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to sever trade ties with the Zionist regime as an effective and valuable move.

Meanwhile, Turkmenoglu said he was pleased to visit Iran and expressed gratitude for the good hospitality in the country.

“The Iranian government and people have always helped oppressed people, and in the recent developments in Gaza and Palestine, we have witnessed the Iranian government and nation’s effective support to the oppressed people in Palestine,” he said, adding, “We believe this approach deserves praise and gratitude.”

Meanwhile, he flatly denounced the Israeli regime’s terrorist attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus and stressed that the genocide in Gaza should stop in order to deescalate the tensions in the region.

Turkmenoglu also referred to the growing bilateral economic and trade ties and the deals made in the recent meeting of the presidents of the two countries in Ankara. He reiterated that the Turkish parliament supports expansion of bilateral ties, removal of the existing obstacles, and expediting the implementation of joint agreements.

Turkish members of the parliamentary friendship group, Metin Ergun, Dogan Bekin, Bunyamin Bozgeyik, and Ms. Zuhal Karakoc Dora, and the head of the Iran-Turkey parliamentary friendship, Adel Najafzadeh, attended the meeting.

endNewsMessage1