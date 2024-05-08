Grossi's visit to the Isfahan International Conference was a confirmation of the peacefulness of Iran's nuclear programs: expert

"During this trip, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency had the opportunity to learn about each other's concerns, wishes and expectations and come closer to understanding each other's difficult situation in the context of a range of crises in Europe and the Middle East", Ahmadi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"It seems that this time Grossi expressed the same demands that he used to express more clearly outside of Iran with a more diplomatic expression. How the work will proceed will depend on the more important political and security issues that are on the agenda of Iran and the respective governments these days," he added.

"In general, what progress may be achieved during Grossi's recent visit to Iran will naturally depend on many factors, some of which are technical and legal, and another part will depend on political and security developments in the region," he concluded.

