IAEA's Grossi holds talks with AEOI cheif Eslami
News code : ۱۴۷۸۰۰۰
The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency has met.
Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, met with Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, on Tuesday morning.
The bilateral meeting of the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency was held during the second day of the International Conference on Nuclear Sciences and Technologies in Isfahan.