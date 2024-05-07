IAEA chief meets Iran FM urges consolations over remaining issues

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi who is visiting Iran to participate in the 30th national nuclear conference of the country as well as the first International Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology, on Monday afternoon met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Amirabdollahian told Grossi that the IAEA chief’s visit to Iran comes at the right time, particularly given the complicated and sensitive situation in the region.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized the importance of the position and role of the IAEA.

Addressing Grossi, Amirabdollahian said, “Your Excellency’s impartial and professional position as the director general of the agency, in addition to effective assistance in cooperation between Iran and the Agency, is also effective in restoring stability and security to the region.”

While outlining the different aspects of the powerful response given by the Iranian armed forces to the aggressor Zionist regime, Amirabdollahian stressed that the inaction of the United Nations Security Council, left the Islamic Republic of Iran with no option but legitimate defense based on international law to punish the aggressor regime.

The top Iranian diplomat described some threats by the Zionist authorities to use nuclear bombs as a clear threat to regional and international peace and security.

Amirabdollahian stressed the very important role of the IAEA to respond to such dangerous statements by the authorities of a regime that possesses an arsenal of nuclear weapons.

He then highlighted the history of non-compliance on part of the US regarding the previous agreements on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, saying cooperation between Iran and the IAEA should not be influenced by the unstable and contradictory policy and behavior of Washington.

He added that this cooperation should continue in the right direction and at the same time the two sides should feel that this cooperation results in a breakthrough.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi for his part expressed pleasure with the trip to Tehran and his presence at the Isfahan Nuclear Conference.

Grossi then described as important Iran’s role and take in restoring stability and security to the region, praising Iran’s policy to recognize and strengthen the reassuring cooperation with the IAEA.

Grossi underscored that bolstering cooperation between Iran and the IAEA will lead to the failure of those who are seeking to escalate the conflict, tension and confrontation in the region with any justification and excuse.

Referring to his previous successful trip to Tehran and reaching an agreement with Iran, the IAEA chief expressed hope that good agreements will be made during this visit to the Islamic Republic in order to strengthen cooperation between the two sides.

Grossi further stressed the importance of consultations between Iran and the agency to reach an understanding for the purpose of resolving all issues.

