Iran should have maximum productivity from cooperation with IAEA: expert

"The most important issue that is currently receiving attention and focus is Iran's nuclear program and the ambiguity of IAEA officials and Western governments regarding Iran's approach to a nuclear bomb. These are all issues that should be resolved with diplomatic moves and continuous and appropriate relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency," he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"In such a situation, Raphael Grossi's trip to Iran is very important. Grossi has expressed concern about the nuclear programs, and this expression of the agency's concerns has created an excuse for psychological warfare against Iran," he added.

"Also, the continuous relations with the IAEA can largely keep away the necessary excuses regarding the media war formed by the American and European authorities," he concluded.

endNewsMessage1