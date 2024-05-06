Supreme leader meets with Iran's Hajj officials & organizers

What is happening in Gaza today will remain in history, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said in a meeting with officials in charge of Hajj pilgrimage affairs on Monday.

The brutal attacks of Zionists, the oppression, at the same time the resistance of the people of Gaza, each is a huge sign in history, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

What is happening in Gaza is an indicator that will show the way forward, he noted.

Would the Zionist regime have the strength and courage to do these barbaric behaviors if it were not for the US's help? , the Leader said, adding that it is not possible to deal kindly with the accomplice of murder and the supporter of murder.

He also said that Iran has not waited and will never wait for others, but the firm support of Muslim countries and nations will stop the continuation of the lamentable situation of the Palestinian people.