Iran FM visits Syrian diplomat injured in Israel raid on Damascus mission

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian visited a diplomat of the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who was seriously injured during the terrorist missile strike by the Zionist regime on the Islamic Republic of Iran's Embassy in Damascus and was transferred to Tehran to complete his treatment process.

During the visit, which was conducted in the presence of the medical staff responsible for the treatment, Amirabdollahian welcomed the Syrian diplomat and was informed about the latest in his medical and treatment condition. The Iranian foreign minister then prayed for injured Syrian diplomat’s speedy recovery.

After the Israeli missile attack on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, Amirabdollahian traveled to Syria and, on the sidelines of his visit to the Syrian capital, visited the diplomat at the central hospital of Damascus along with Syria’s top diplomat Faisal Mekdad.

endNewsMessage1