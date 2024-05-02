Iran envoy holds meeting with Omani deputy prime minister

Iran’s Ambassador to Oman Mousa Farhang met and held talks with the Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs of Oman.

Referring to the capacities and recent experiences of cooperation in the defense field, Farhang emphasized the importance of continuous consultations between the two countries.

Referring to the historical ties between Iran and Oman, the Deputy Prime Minister OF Oman, for his part, expressed hope that the relations between the two countries will develop in various fields.

