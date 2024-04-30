Our entrepreneurs and workers stand against the enemy in the economic war: Raisi

Raisi described the achievements of other efforts and productions of this factory and other production units of the country as a source of hope despite sanctions and pressures and some shortcomings, which has always been emphasized by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

"You, the workers of our country, have failed the enemy in various fields. You have and will fail the enemy in the economic field as well," he added.

"Today, the enemy observes that despite all the pressures, Islamic Iran has economic growth, production, innovation and technological creativity, and has achieved a record of over 2 billion dollars in the field of exporting knowledge-based products alone. These are the results of your efforts, the workers and experts of the country, who proved that you are up to the task, and this is truly worthy of appreciation," the president added.

endNewsMessage1