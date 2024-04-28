Iran dep. FM Safari visits Riyadh

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Coordination on Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari arrived in Riyadh to participate in the World Economic Forum Special Meeting.

Mehdi Safari has traveled to Riyadh to participate in the World Economic Forum Special Meeting with the theme of “Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development”.

The heads of state and economic policymakers of different countries will attend this meeting.

The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Special Meeting commences in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday to find solutions to a host of global challenges relating to humanitarian issues, the climate, and the economy.

