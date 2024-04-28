Iran FM congratulates South African people, govt. on National Day

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian congratulated the South African people and government on their National Day.

Amirabdollahian shared a message on X social media platform on Saturday, also congratulating his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor on the occasion.

He hailed extensive cooperation between Iran and South Africa, which he said was achieved partly due to the importance of multilateralism in Iranian foreign policy.

Amirabdollahian also praised South Africa for taking legal action against the Israeli regime over its genocide in Gaza.

April 27 is celebrated in South Africa as Freedom Day which marks the date when first elections were held in 1994 following the end of apartheid in that country.

