President Raisi urges broadening ties with Asian countries

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi called for expanding ties with Asian countries, particularly Pakistan and Sri Lanka, to strengthen bilateral, regional, and international cooperation.

President Raisi made the remarks on Thursday morning after returning to Tehran from an official visit to Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Referring to the official meetings with Pakistan’s authorities, Raisi said that they discussed strengthening cooperation in the energy and economic sectors by increasing commercial ties to $10 billion annually.

He also said that the barriers to expansion of cultural cooperation with Punjab, and Sindh states in Pakistan, which have great cultural and economic cooperation with Iran, were examined and agreed to be removed for enhancing ties.

During his visit to Sri Lanka, President Raisi attended the inauguration of a large and multi-purpose hydroelectric project implemented by an Iranian company with modern, high-level, and sophisticated technology.

endNewsMessage1