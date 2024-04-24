Ayatollah Khamenei met with the workers

During Work and Workers' Week, ​Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei met with a number of workers from around the country in the Imam Khomeini (ra) Hussainiyah on Wednesday morning, April 24, 2024.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the Iranian nation will never succumb to sanctions imposed by the Global Arrogance.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with a group of Iranian workers on the occasion of Labor Week on Wednesday morning. The meeting was held at Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyeh in the Iranian capital Tehran in the second month of the year “Production Leap with People’s Participation.”

As to the Global Arrogance’s attempt to use sanctions as a tool to put pressure on Iran, the Supreme Leader noted that the Islamic Republic and the great Muslim nation of Iran will never succumb to such acts of bullying.

“The sanctions cannot bring the Iranian nation to its knees because its heart is not tied to help from beyond its borders,” he asserted, adding that such a spirit must be strengthened and the nation should demonstrate its strength through work, action, and national unity.

The Supreme Leader also pointed to the role of workers in the year Production Leap with People’s Participation, stating that workers are the pillar of the production leap, and that the country and its citizens, including the workers, will become wealthy with the leap in production.

He said that a living nation creates the right opportunity for itself even from the enmity of the enemy, a prominent example of which he said is in the field of armaments, where significant progress has been made under pressure.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to say that Iranian officials are tasked with explaining the grounds for the contribution of the people to production.

