Iran Serbia FMs hold telephone conversation discuss ties

Ivica Dačić, Serbia’s Foreign Minister, and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian have exchanged views over issues of mutual interest at bilateral, regional and international levels.

Amirabdollahian congratulated Dačić on the formation of the new Serbian parliament, saying the Islamic Republic of Iran considers ties with Belgrade important.

Referring to Iran’s principled approach to the issue of respecting countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity, he stressed on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s commitment and respect for Serbia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Amirabdollahian also elaborated on the policy of Tehran toward the Balkan region and said the definitive policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to support the bolstering of stability and security in the region and to promote coexistence among all ethnic groups and followers of all religions there, and in that vein, Iran welcomes the strengthening of relations with Serbia.

Serbia’s top diplomat, in turn, voiced pleasure with close interaction between the high-ranking officials of the two countries at different levels.

Dačić said that the Republic of Serbia declares its full solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Dacic slammed the application of double standards and the use of international institutions as a tool for political pressure by some Western governments against independent nations.

He underscored the need for greater solidarity among independent governments in the face of such efforts and actions.

The foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Serbia stressed the need for the continuation of contacts in order to further expand bilateral relations and for the continuation of consultations between Tehran and Belgrade over regional and international issues

